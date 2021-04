It is good news for #Europe that the Big Four 🇩🇪🇫🇷🇪🇸🇮🇹 – representing more than 250 million Europeans – submit their national #RecoveryPlan|s together to the EU Commission this week. What a strong symbol. Europe is united! @OlafScholz @BrunoLeMaire @NadiaCalvino @MEF_GOV pic.twitter.com/b6ihNhbzrF