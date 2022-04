Nuevo estudio sobre 23 millones en Europa del norte muestra el riesgo de miocarditis vinculado a las vacunas contra COVID-19

New JAMA study on 23 million people to measure increased risk of myocarditis due to the jab. Men aged 16–24 suffer a 5 times increased risk after Comirnaty and 14 times increased risk after Spikevax compared to unjabbed. Highest risk after 2nd dose. https://t.co/35y04hhjvx pic.twitter.com/r4YOtDO6ZY