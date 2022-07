Rusia lanza 25 misiles hacia las regiones del norte de Ucrania desde Bielorrusia

Horrified to see how 🇷🇺 continues to use Belarus to attack 🇺🇦. At least 25 missiles were launched from Belarus targeting Kyiv, Chernihiv & other cities this morning. Lukashenka can't fool anyone. He is guilty of crimes against Belarusians & Ukrainians & must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/UAdq7XVDD2