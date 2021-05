Amazing to see top @WHO officials on full denial of a year of denying that COVID is airborne.



Yes, you denied it. Recommended wrong PPE for HCW. Recommended ventilation only in Nov., not explained WHY until now.



And now you are gaslighting us again, trying to rewrite history. https://t.co/EKuhAVKsmu pic.twitter.com/TfLpx7gqro