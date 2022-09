El ex Vicepresidente de EcoHealth Alliance declara bajo juramento ante el Congreso y Senado norteamericano sobre el origen del SARS-COV2

🚨🚨🚨 Please retweet! 🚨🚨🚨



Below is link to the copy of the report about the REAL Origin of SARS-CoV2 sent to the US Senate and Congress last week.



My declaration in the document was provided under oath with penalty of perjury. https://t.co/P8KipAQ4mU pic.twitter.com/fI2gvW6xqB